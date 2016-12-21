Bulls bench Rajon Rondo for entire se...

Bulls bench Rajon Rondo for entire second half; Rondo says he's not surprised

In the first half of a 111-101 loss to the Indiana Pacers , the Bulls were outscored by 20 points in the 11 minutes he played. In the second half, coach Fred Hoiberg decided not to play Rondo at all, relying instead on Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams .

Chicago, IL

