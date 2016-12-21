Bucks announce creative ticket promotion that guarantees fans 10 wins
With inconvenient convenience and handling fees applied to ticket orders, the eternal struggle of trying to park near the stadium without paying too much, the possibility of unruly drunks in your section and the unpredictability of the game itself, what's guaranteed these days for sports fans? The Bucks on Tuesday announced a unique and interesting ticket package, which allows fans to attend the next 10 home Bucks victories yes, victories for just $149. The new package is called the 10-Win Pass and, starting Jan. 13, it runs until Milwaukee triumphs 10 times at home.
