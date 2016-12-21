Antetokounmpo scores 39, Bucks beat Wizards 123-96

For the first time in his NBA career, 22-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance led to loud "M-V-P" chants from the crowd. Antetokounmpo had a career-high 39 points, eight rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks had no trouble beating the Washington Wizards 123-96 on Friday night.

