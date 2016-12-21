Aldridge's 27 help Spurs beat Suns in Leonard's absence

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills scores past Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in San Antonio. San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills scores past Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.