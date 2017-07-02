What did the Heat do for Udonis Haslem at the start of free agency? They showed him some love
A photo of the four banners the Heat hung up in front of Udonis Haslem's home at the start of free agency Saturday morning. At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the official start of free agency, the Heat showed Haslem how much they love him by hanging four large banners on the gates outside his home.
