What Boston and Miami media outlets a...

What Boston and Miami media outlets are saying about Gordon Hayward's meetings

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

As free agent small forward Gordon Hayward's next NBA contract hangs in the balance, Boston and Miami media outlets have offered their takes on his chances of joining the Celtics or Heat. Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe wrote Sunday that the Celtics "team officials came away with a positive sentiment as the former Brad Stevens pupil decides among three teams."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... Jun 16 ThePhartz 2
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16) Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,777 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC