What Boston and Miami media outlets are saying about Gordon Hayward's meetings
As free agent small forward Gordon Hayward's next NBA contract hangs in the balance, Boston and Miami media outlets have offered their takes on his chances of joining the Celtics or Heat. Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe wrote Sunday that the Celtics "team officials came away with a positive sentiment as the former Brad Stevens pupil decides among three teams."
