Warriors GM: Team to sign Steph Curry when moratorium lifts
Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Friday the Warriors will finalize a contract with the two-time MVP once the free agency moratorium ends July 6. Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon Sports, first told ESPN that the deal will be worth $201 million over five years, a record for the NBA. Austin didn't immediately return emails from AP.
