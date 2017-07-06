Waiting for James Johnson: No worries, versatile power forward still expected to sign with Miami ...
James Johnson's deal with the Miami Heat may be taking a little longer but it is expected to get done soon. With Dion Waiters having agreed to return on a four year deal, the Miami Heat are working on constructing their roster and the next move will be the expected return of James Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Thu
|Like phartz
|10
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC