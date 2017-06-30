Veteran Richard Jefferson returning to Cavaliers
After saying he would stop playing after the Cavaliers won the NBA title in 2016 and changing his mind, Jefferson said Wednesday that he will be back with Cleveland next season - his 17th as a pro. Jefferson, who had contemplated quitting, has one guaranteed season left on his contract worth $2.5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|2 hr
|Like phartz
|10
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC