Veteran Richard Jefferson returning to Cavaliers

15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

After saying he would stop playing after the Cavaliers won the NBA title in 2016 and changing his mind, Jefferson said Wednesday that he will be back with Cleveland next season - his 17th as a pro. Jefferson, who had contemplated quitting, has one guaranteed season left on his contract worth $2.5 million.

