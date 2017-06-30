Summer League final score: Pacers edge Heat 86-83

A big second half from the Indiana Pacers push them to 3-0 in the Orlando Summer League, outlasting a tough opponent in the Miami Heat to pick up 6 1a 2 points in the Summer League standings. Indiana stumbled in the second quarter, but came back to life out of the break, starting the third with a 12-0 run, en route to a 50-37 second half win for the Pacers.

