Summer League final score: Pacers edge Heat 86-83
A big second half from the Indiana Pacers push them to 3-0 in the Orlando Summer League, outlasting a tough opponent in the Miami Heat to pick up 6 1a 2 points in the Summer League standings. Indiana stumbled in the second quarter, but came back to life out of the break, starting the third with a 12-0 run, en route to a 50-37 second half win for the Pacers.
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
