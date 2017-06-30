NBA Free Agency: Jamal Crawford reach...

NBA Free Agency: Jamal Crawford reached out and spoke to LeBron James

Jamal Crawford , who the Cavaliers will be reportedly interested in when gets bought out by the Hawks , has spoken to LeBron James about joining the Cavs and is "very interested" coming to Cleveland, according to a report for cleveland.com's Joe Vardon. According to Vardon, the buyout will come "very soon."

