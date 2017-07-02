Miami Heat Taking Serious Approach to Re-Sign Dion Waiters
While the national media is busy covering Gordon Hayward 's team visits, the Miami Heat front office is making sure they have options to choose from if the Utah Jazz star decides to stay in Salt Lake City or go to Boston. Heat president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra flew out to Los Angeles on Sunday to meet with Dion Waiters , according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald .
