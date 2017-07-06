Free pizza: LeBrona s Blaze Fast-Fire...

Free pizza: LeBrona s Blaze Fast-Firea d opens new San Jose location

13 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Blaze will give away free pizzas on Friday, July 7, at its new location on Coleman Avenue in San Jose. It's the company's fifth in the Bay Area.

Chicago, IL

