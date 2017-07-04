Do the Miami Heat need Gordon Hayward when Bam Adebayo is on a mission to win Rookie of the Year?
Kevin Durant 's $25 million per year contract makes a statement that he's willing to do whatever it takes to keep the Warriors together. Gordon Hayward doesn't display the same Miami-first attitude that Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James and Chris Bosh did, when they singled out the Heat as the only team they wanted to join.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC