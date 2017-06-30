Dion Waiters nearing new contract with Miami Heat

It promises to be a period where there will be some conflict after 766 protests were filed, n... -- The NYPD police officer who was shot and killed in an "unprovoked attack" early Wednesday was a mother of three and a 12-year veteran of the force, officials sai... -- The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned that her country will take military action against North Korea if necessary and called on China and Russia to do... CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and National 4-H Council mark five years of their popular and award-winning fair experience, Commodity... Western Nebraska Community College volleyball camps start next week with the team camp first up July 10-12and then a little kids camp July 13-14.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.