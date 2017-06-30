Boston Celtics free agency rumors 201...

Boston Celtics free agency rumors 2017: Kelly Olynyk signing with Miami Heat

14 hrs ago

Former Boston Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Free agent Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a four-year, $50M-plus deal with the Miami Heat, agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN.

Chicago, IL

