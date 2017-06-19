With the 14th pick in the mock draft, Heat beat writer selects Dukea s Kennard

Duke's Luke Kennard celebrates after making a three-pointer during the second half against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Duke's Luke Kennard celebrates after making a three-pointer during the second half against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tuesday afternoon, the Boston Globe hosted its third annual NBA beat writers mock draft with reporters from across the league given three minutes to make his or her pick for the team they regularly cover. When it came time to make the decision at pick 14 for the Heat, I decided on Duke shooting guard Luke Kennard.

