Where are they Now? The players from LeBron James' legendary 2003 NBA Draft
Though it may lack the depth of the classic 1996 Kobe Bryant draft , it was among the most top-heavy we've ever seen. Of course, like all drafts, it also produced some famous busts, role players, and players who went into other fields after their playing days were over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC