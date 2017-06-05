Warriors' Green will be on the court for this Game 5
A year ago for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Golden State general manager Bob Myers sat alongside suspended forward Draymond Green next-door to Oracle Arena in a suite at the Oakland Athletics game. Tonight, the Warriors will try again to close out their second championship in three years with the fiery Green on the court to start Game 5 this time.
