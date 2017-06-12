Wake Foresta s Collins a power forward throwback with intriguing potential for Heat at pick 14
Wake Forest sophomore John Collins has spent the last couple months trying to avoid the same fate by convincing NBA teams he's more than just a 6-10, 225-pound post player. In today's stretch-the-floor, three-point crazed NBA, being defined as a throwback power forward who camps himself out in the lane is a sin.
