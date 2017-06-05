The Latest: Jefferson says Cavs know ...

The Latest: Jefferson says Cavs know all about comebacks

No NBA team had overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Finals until LeBron James and the Cavs did it a year ago, storming back and stunning defending champion Golden State. The Warriors failed to crown a regular season in which they set a record with 73 wins.

