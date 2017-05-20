LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in Oakland at the scene of their Game 7 victory last June to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this year's highly anticipated NBA Finals The Latest: Curry, James headline star-studded NBA Finals LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in Oakland at the scene of their Game 7 victory last June to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this year's highly anticipated NBA Finals Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2suhA1N Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry dribbles during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.