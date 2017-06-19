The Heat fell in love with Bam Adebay...

The Heat fell in love with Bam Adebayo for two reasons: his future and his past

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Wherever it is Heat rookie Bam Adebayo ends up calling home here in South Florida over the next couple weeks, you can count on at least one framed photo coming with him from his dorm room at the University of Kentucky. It's the one of the green single-wide trailer home he lived in with his mother, Marilyn Blount, a meat farm cashier who raised him on her own, deep in the backwoods of Little Washington, N.C. "That picture will go everywhere with me," Adebayo, 19, said Friday afternoon at his introductory press conference at AmericanAirlines Arena as team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra sat shoulder to shoulder with him and beamed with delight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... Jun 16 ThePhartz 2
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16) Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC