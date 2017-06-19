The Heat fell in love with Bam Adebayo for two reasons: his future and his past

Wherever it is Heat rookie Bam Adebayo ends up calling home here in South Florida over the next couple weeks, you can count on at least one framed photo coming with him from his dorm room at the University of Kentucky. It's the one of the green single-wide trailer home he lived in with his mother, Marilyn Blount, a meat farm cashier who raised him on her own, deep in the backwoods of Little Washington, N.C. "That picture will go everywhere with me," Adebayo, 19, said Friday afternoon at his introductory press conference at AmericanAirlines Arena as team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra sat shoulder to shoulder with him and beamed with delight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.