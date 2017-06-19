Splash! Bulls trade Jimmy Butler to Timberwolves

In this April 23, 2017, file photo, Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler is fouled by Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas during the second half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago. Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that the Bulls have traded three-time All-Star Butler and the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No.

