Splash! Bulls trade Jimmy Butler to Timberwolves

The Chicago Bulls traded three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and the 16th overall pick Thursday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick as the Wolves try to finally put an end to a 13-year playoff drought.

Chicago, IL

