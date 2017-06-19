Splash! Bulls trade Jimmy Butler to Timberwolves
The Chicago Bulls traded three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and the 16th overall pick Thursday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick as the Wolves try to finally put an end to a 13-year playoff drought.
