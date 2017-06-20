Russell Westbrook tops James Harden f...

Russell Westbrook tops James Harden for 2017 NBA MVP; Cavaliers'...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook capped an historic season Monday night, being named the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player. In what was always expected to be a tight race, with a handful of worthy candidates, Westbrook earned 69 of 100 first-place votes, dominating that category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... Jun 16 ThePhartz 2
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16) Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,807 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC