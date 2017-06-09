Rihanna 'Wanted To Marry' Chris Brown...

Rihanna 'Wanted To Marry' Chris Brown Before He Violently Attacked Her

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

So much for a happy ending! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Rihanna 'wanted to marry' Chris Brown, you know, before the whole violent attack thing that left her face tragically beaten, bruised, and bloodied in 2009. It seems Rihanna , 29, dodged a bullet by not marrying Chris Brown , 28. His 2009 assault charge aside , there was a time when the Barbadian beauty considered him to be the man of her dreams and the key to her happily ever after.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,663,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC