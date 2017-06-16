Rihanna Takes Savage Shot at Kevin Du...

Rihanna Takes Savage Shot at Kevin Durant for Winning Title With 73-Win Warriors

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

Even after Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant won NBA Finals MVP honors and removed the stigma of never having been on a championship team before, criticism about his decision to join the Warriors as a free agent last year still lingers. The most recent instance of this comes from singer Rihanna , a huge LeBron James fan, who offered a blunt analogy to that move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... 9 hr ThePhartz 2
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,759 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC