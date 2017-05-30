Rihanna fans are furious at Apple exec Eddy Cue - here's why
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, and some high-profile fans were in attendance - among them Rihanna, the singer and LeBron James supporter, and Eddy Cue, the top Apple exec and known Warriors superfan. Rihanna put on a show throughout the game, bowing to James and waving to Warriors fans who heckled her back.
