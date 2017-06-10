NBA great Magic Johnson stresses educ...

NBA great Magic Johnson stresses education to Fort Worth youth

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Magic Johnson, with members of the My Brother's Keeper mentoring program, served as keynote speaker for the Fort Worth Black Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hilton Hotel in Fort Worth, TX, June 2, 2017. Basketball great Earvin "Magic" Johnson enjoyed Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Fort Worth while dining on barbecue from his hotel room as the Golden State Warriors routed the Cleveland Cavaliers in the series opener.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC