NAACP calls on President Trump to condemn racist attack on LeBron James' home Racial slur painted on James' home, coupled with noose at Smithsonian, necessitate president denouncement, NAACP says. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2rBcR11 The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is calling on the Trump administration to condemn racist events that occurred this past week, including the racial slur painted on the Los Angeles home of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James .
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|1 hr
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
