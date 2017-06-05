Miami Heat, with decision at backup c...

Miami Heat, with decision at backup center, summons two intriguing prospects

16 hrs ago

The Heat, unsure who will back up Hassan Whiteside next season, has invited two relatively inexperienced but talented centers to team headquarters for private workouts in the next couple of weeks, according to multiple league sources. Creighton center Justin Patton and Texas center Jarrett Allen are both scheduled to work out for the Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena, with Allen's session slated for June 18. The Heat has interest in keeping impending free agent Willie Reed, who recently hired prominent NBA agent Andy Miller, but isn't sure it will be able to afford him.

