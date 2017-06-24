Miami Heat Rumors: Dwyane Wade Could Seek Buyout and Return to Heat
The possibility of Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade making his way back to finish his career with the Miami Heat could become a reality with the Bulls now in rebuilding mode. After trading small forward Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago could choose to buy out Wade, who could also apply pressure of his own to make it happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC