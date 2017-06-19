Miami Heat Reportedly Picks Up London Perrantes as NBA Undrafted Free Agent
For the first time in four years, the Virginia Cavaliers did not have anyone drafted in the NBA Draft . However, Mike Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports that London Perrantes , who had worked out for some double-digit number of teams over the past couple months, has signed with the Miami Heat for the NBA Summer League .
