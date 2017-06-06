Miami Heat: Is D.J. Wilson worth taki...

Miami Heat: Is D.J. Wilson worth taking with the No. 14 pick?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: All U Can Heat

Michigan forward D.J. Wilson is a sleeper in the NBA Draft who could fill a lot of needs for the Miami Heat. D.J. Wilson is one of the fastest risers in the NBA Draft, and his blend of size, agility and athleticism could make it hard for him to slip out of the first round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC