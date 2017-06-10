Miami Heat interested in 'best passer in the world,' Milos Teodosic
"But Friday, Andrey Kartashov, the lead basketball writer for the Russian news agency TASS, reported Miami had joined the pursuit of the CSKA Moscow star who NBA general managers voted the best player outside the league." "After the May 20 Euroleague consolation game, Teodosic a?? believed to be seeking a three-year deal in the $25-30 million range a?? said he would make his decision in 15-20 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC