Miami Heat interested in 'best passer in the world,' Milos Teodosic

"But Friday, Andrey Kartashov, the lead basketball writer for the Russian news agency TASS, reported Miami had joined the pursuit of the CSKA Moscow star who NBA general managers voted the best player outside the league." "After the May 20 Euroleague consolation game, Teodosic a?? believed to be seeking a three-year deal in the $25-30 million range a?? said he would make his decision in 15-20 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.