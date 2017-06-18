Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow gives back to hometown of Houston with free camp
Heat forward Justice Winslow remembers those who helped him when he was growing up in Houston and he has found a way to give back to the city. Winslow will host a free two-day camp at his alma mater, St. John's School in Houston, starting Saturday.
