Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, center, calls on students at his...
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, center, calls on students at his skills camp invitational last year. Winslow will return to host the third annual Justise Winslow Invitational Clinic June 24 and 25 at St. John's, his alma mater.
