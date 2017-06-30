Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra disappointed Rodney McGruder, Hassan...
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra believes Hassan Whiteside deserved better in the balloting for the league's top defensive players. We take a short break from free agency news to update you on Erik Spoelstra's feelings about the league awards.
