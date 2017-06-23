Marcus Camby named in wrongful death ...

Marcus Camby named in wrongful death lawsuit

Former NBA player and UMass star Marcus Camby was named as a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit over the drowning of his 9-year-old autistic nephew in a pond on Camby's Houston-area property last Thanksgiving. The federal lawsuit, filed Thursday by the boy's father, Marcus Kendall McGhee , alleges Camby was aware of the limitations of his nephew, Marcus Carter McGhee, but failed to supervise the child and used no protective measures to keep him away from the pond.

