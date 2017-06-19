Mailbag: Should the Miami Heat pursue a trade for Paul George? | Heat Zone

Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers reacts to a late foul call while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 117-111 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.