Longtime Miami Heat TV analyst Fiorentino to call final season in 2017-18
The Miami Heat's Shane Battier compliments teammate Mike Miller during an on-stage interview with Heat TV analyst Tony Fiorentino during the team's championship celebration at the AmericanAirlines Arena on June 25, 2012. Tony Fiorentino, who has served as an assistant coach, scout and broadcaster with the Miami Heat organization since its inaugural season, will call his 15th and final season as the team's television analyst next season before moving onto a role as a team ambassador, the Heat announced late Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC