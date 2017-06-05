Longtime Miami Heat TV analyst Fioren...

Longtime Miami Heat TV analyst Fiorentino to call final season in 2017-18

The Miami Heat's Shane Battier compliments teammate Mike Miller during an on-stage interview with Heat TV analyst Tony Fiorentino during the team's championship celebration at the AmericanAirlines Arena on June 25, 2012. Tony Fiorentino, who has served as an assistant coach, scout and broadcaster with the Miami Heat organization since its inaugural season, will call his 15th and final season as the team's television analyst next season before moving onto a role as a team ambassador, the Heat announced late Friday.

