LeBron James to Clippers? Why Jerry West's relationship may be key
LeBron James to Clippers? Why Jerry West's relationship may be key Could Jerry West really lure LeBron James to Los Angeles? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sMokfI The 79-year-old Lakers icon who served as a consultant with the Warriors, has landed a similar role with the Clippers. Jerry West speaks to the media after he was officially hired by the Los Angeles Clippers as a special consultant at the team's practice facility in Playa Vista.
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
