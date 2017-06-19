Lakers News: Larry Nance, Jr. says he...

Lakers News: Larry Nance, Jr. says he and Julius Randle are working on shooting threes next season

As we previously detailed , the Los Angeles Lakers have a major potential logjam at power forward on their roster right now. Larry Nance, Jr. and Julius Randle are nearly full-time fours, Luol Deng needs to play there if the Lakers are going to get any return on their $72 million investment in him, Brandon Ingram will likely play there some eventually and the front office just drafted rookie Kyle Kuzma .

