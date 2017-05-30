Kill the meme: For Warriors blowing the 3-1 lead was a long time ago
After an interminable break, we finally got to see Game One of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors won the 2015 title over a decimated Cavaliers squad then followed their championship by ripping off an NBA record 73 wins and stomping back into the Finals looking to cement themselves as the greatest team ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|1 hr
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC