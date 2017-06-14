In 0-2 hole, Cavs ignore last year's ...

In 0-2 hole, Cavs ignore last year's comeback

Read more: Lowell Sun

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals. Rather than reach back to last year's championship comeback for a confidence boost, James' focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more dangerous this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.

