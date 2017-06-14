In 0-2 hole, Cavs ignore last year's comeback
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals. Rather than reach back to last year's championship comeback for a confidence boost, James' focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more dangerous this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.
Miami Heat Discussions
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
