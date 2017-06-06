Heat president Pat Riley talks about someday trading with Lakers' Magic...
Heat president Pat Riley talks about someday trading with Lakers' Magic Johnson; says Magic would beat LeBron James 1-on-1 American Express Teamed Up with Magic Johnson and Pat Riley on Monday. On Monday, the two were together at the "American Express Teamed Up" event in Los Angeles, as part of a panel moderated by Cari Champion.
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
