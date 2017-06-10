Heat mulls summer strategy, with interesting options available
But the odds are against the Heat acquiring any of them, and the most likely scenario remains Johnson and Waiters staying and Miami then supplementing the roster. Everyone with the Heat would love Johnson back, and Waiters - a personal project of Pat Riley - is also valued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Sun
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC