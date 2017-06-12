Heat examining options for one or two center openings
With the Heat unsure if it will be able to retain Willie Reed in free agency, Miami potentially will be looking for two reserve centers this summer - one as a backup to Hassan Whiteside and another as a third-string developmental project. The NBA's new labor deal allows teams to keep two additional players beyond the previous 15-player limit.
