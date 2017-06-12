Heat examining options for one or two...

Heat examining options for one or two center openings

9 hrs ago

With the Heat unsure if it will be able to retain Willie Reed in free agency, Miami potentially will be looking for two reserve centers this summer - one as a backup to Hassan Whiteside and another as a third-string developmental project. The NBA's new labor deal allows teams to keep two additional players beyond the previous 15-player limit.

Chicago, IL

