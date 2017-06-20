Heat coach Erik Spoelstra disappointed with lack of recognition for Rodney McGruder
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke out during the Heat's summer league practice on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, about extremely disappointed he is because of the lack of recognition from the NBA for Heat forward Rodney McGruder's defensive effort this past sea Winslow (4-of-14 field goals finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes in Miami's 97-91 loss to the Hornets on Fri., Oct. 28, 2016. White, entering his second season with the Heat, said Adebayo knocked down a 17-foot jumper Wednesday during the Heat's first summer league practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC